Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Uniform Civil Code: Shiromani Akali Dal sub-committee holds consultative session

Uniform Civil Code: Shiromani Akali Dal sub-committee holds consultative session

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 11, 2023 01:31 AM IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal held a session with Muslim and Christian communities to gather their views on the proposed Uniform Civil Code. Minority leaders expressed the need to consider the recommendations of the 21st Law Commission before making any decisions on the UCC. A detailed opinion will be formed once the Central government releases a draft of the proposed code.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday held a consultative session with members of Muslim and Christian communities to know their views on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), during the course of which minority community leaders felt that the recommendations of the 21st Law Commission should be taken into account before taking any decision on the matter again.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (File photo)
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal (File photo)

The SAD had formed a sub-committee comprising Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sikandar Singh Maluka and Daljit Singh Cheema to form a consensus on the proposed UCC after taking the views of all stakeholders. Views of the Sikh community were taken earlier.

Members of the Muslim and Christian community, while appreciating the effort being taken by the SAD to take all stakeholders into account while formulating its view on the UCC, expressed surprise as to how the matter was being taken up afresh by the 22 Law Commission even though the 21st Law Commission had during its recommendations asserted that the UCC was neither feasible nor desirable.

However, it was felt that a more detailed opinion could be formed on the matter once the Central government released a draft of the proposed UCC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out