SAD member held over AAP leader’s murder, say Khanna cops

The Khanna police arrested a local Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader for alleged involvement in the murder of Aam Aadmi Party kisan wing leader Tarlochan Singh, officials said. (HT File)

They added that the accused was identified as Tajinder Singh of Ikolaha village.

Tarlochan alias DC was shot dead on September 9. Officials said Tajinder’s brother, Kulwinder Singh, is also wanted in the case.

The police had a key accused arrested, Ranjit Singh, a commission agent (arhtiya), was arrested hours after the murder.

Tajinder Singh was produced in a local court on Saturday and remanded to two days in police custody.

Victim cremated

Tarlochan Singh’s kin cremated the body on Saturday.

Earlier, they had refused to cremate the AAP leader till Tajinder Singh and Kulwinder Singh were arrested.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwini Gotyal said the family alleged involvement of Tajinder Singh and Kulwinder Singh in the murder, following which the police had nominated the duo in the case.

He said Tajinder’s role in the murder is being investigated.

AAP leader Tarlochan was shot dead at his native Ikolaha village as he was returning home from the fields.

According to police, Tarlochan and his aides had allegedly attacked Ranjit Singh in 2019, fracturing his wrist, tossing his turban and disrespecting his beard.

Though the matter was settled through a compromise facilitated by the villagers, Ranjit continued to nurse a rivalry against Tarlochan. A murder case under Sections 103 (1), 61 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections of the Arms Act was registered at the Sadar Khanna police station.

Tarlochan was a key figure in the AAP, serving as the kisan wing co-ordinator for the Khanna assembly constituency.