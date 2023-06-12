Crime rate up, Mann unable to manage Home portfolio: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said the inability of chief minister Bhagwant Mann to manage the Home portfolio was resulting in dacoities of crores of rupees on an everyday basis.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the rise in crime rate was a result of CM’s preoccupation with fulfilling the commands of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The SAD president, who was in Zira to appear in a court, said: “Punjab has never witnessed multi-crore dacoities and heists on an everyday basis as is occurring during the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Dacoits and gangsters have emboldened in the AAP government’s tenure.”

Sukhbir said all this was the result of CM’s preoccupation with fulfilling the commands of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. “It seems the AAP government has sublet law and order to dacoits and gangsters who are calling the shots in the absence of the Punjab law enforcement agencies,” he said.

Badal said, “Several social welfare schemes, including old age pension scheme, Ata-Dal scheme, Shagun scheme and SC scholarship scheme, have been severely pruned.”