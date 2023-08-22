Ban entry of AAP leaders in Punjab villages till relief given: SAD president Sukhbir Badal

Extending support to farm organisations protesting for compensation for damage caused by floods, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday gave a clarion call to farmers and farm labourers to not let Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionaries enter their villages till they did not get full compensation for the losses sustained during the recent floods. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File photo)

Sukhbir was addressing a protest rally organised by former MLA Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra in Devigarh. He said, “We all need to unite and press for release of compensation to the flood-hit farmers. The government is yet to complete the process of girdawari to assess damage to crops. This has been delayed purposely to deny full compensation to farmers who have re-transplanted paddy.”

Stating that the chief minister was not sincere towards farmers and was deceiving them with photo ops, Sukhbir said, “Only a few farmers have been handed over cheques with an amount of up to ₹40,000 written on the envelopes, though the cheques were worth ₹4,000 only. Similarly, a person was given a compensation of ₹6,800 for damage worth lakhs to his house.”

Lashing out at state government over death of Pritam Singh, who died during a protest by farmers at Longowal, the SAD president said, “We support farm organisations who are seeking a fair compensation for farmers of the state.” He also demanded that a murder case should be registered against the chief minister as well as all police officers who were responsible for the incident in Sangrur.