SAD protest march from Mohali to CM residence on September 29 against ‘meagre’ land compensation

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will stage a protest march on September 29 against the “meagre” compensation being offered to farmers in lieu of their land being acquired for various road projects which will pass through 19 districts of Punjab. SAD activists will march from Mohali up to the chief minister’s official residence in Chandigarh on the day and a party delegation will also submit a memorandum to the governor, seeking hike in land compensation being offered to the farmers.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal took the decision after meeting the office-bearers of Punjab Pradesh Road Kisan Sangharsh Committee, a body fighting for a fair compensation.

Briefing the SAD leadership, committee chief Sukhdev Singh Dhillon said the Congress government in the state was offering ₹30 lakh and ₹70 lakh per acre for rural and urban land, respectively, while demanding ₹1 crore per acre for rural and ₹3-5 crore per acre for urban land being acquired for the road project.

The committee also highlighted that 25,000 acres were being acquired for the project. “More than 3,000 houses will be demolished and 100 village ponds will vanish. One-crore trees will be felled. On completion, the road project will lead to flooding in low-lying areas,” the committee members said.

Sukhbir appealed to the committee representatives and farmers to join the SAD in its September 29 protest.

The main road projects include Delhi-Jammu-Katra, Jamnagar-Amritsar, Ludhiana-Ropar, Amritsar-Una and Mohali-Fatehgarh Sahib. SAD leaders Tota Singh, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Bikram Singh Majithia, Daljit Singh Cheema and Surjit Singh Rakhra were also present in the meeting.