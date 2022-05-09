SAD protests outside Ludhiana DC office for uninterrupted power, relief for farmers
The local unit of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) staged a dharna outside the deputy commissioner (DC)’s office, demanding uninterrupted power supply and compensation for farmers against crop loss due to sudden rise in temperatures.
The SAD leaders also flayed the government over the deteriorating law and order situation and inflation in the state.
Leading the protest, SAD leader and former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said that due to the sudden rise in temperature in March, farmers across the state suffered losses due to low wheat yield.
“Either the farmers should be given a compensation of ₹500 per quintal or ₹10,000 per acre,” said Grewal.
While flaying the knowledge-sharing agreement signed between the Delhi and Punjab governments, Grewal said the agreement has given a backdoor entry to AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal to run the state. “It is like surrendering the state at the disposal of Kejriwal. We strongly condemn any such move and demand cancellation of such agreements,” said Grewal.
Former legislator and SAD leader Ranjit Singh Dhillon highlighted the rising prices of essential commodities, including diesel, petrol and cooking gas cylinders.
He said the price of essential commodities, fares of trains, buses and auto rickshaws, besides input costs of farming have also increased.
The SAD leaders said both the BJP-led Centre and AAP-led state governments are imposing taxes and blaming each other for rising prices.
“But both parties have done nothing for the middle-class who are suffering due to the price rise,” said Dhillon.
Later, SAD leaders, including former minister Hira Singh Gabria, Harbhajan Singh Dang, and other leaders handed over a memorandum to the DC.
-
Cervical cancer: UP Guv pushes for awareness, prevention & vax
Women are holding more responsibilities these days, hence, they need to focus on their own health too with balanced diet and adequate nutrition, said governor Anandiben Patel, addressing the cervical cancer and HPV vaccination awareness programme at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences. During the event, 225 girls from 17 schools were administered the HPV vaccine. The governor said that complete treatment for cervical cancer is possible if detected at an early stage.
-
Pune district reports 28 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 28 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 285 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported two new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,626 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported.
-
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: HC rejects bail pleas of four accused
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Monday rejected bail applications of four accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed on October 3 last year. A single judge bench of Justice DK Singh rejected the bail applications of four accused, including Lavkush, Ankit Das, Sumit Jaiswal and Shishupal. Justice Singh had completed hearing on April 7 and had reserved the order.
-
Sadavarte claims Gandhi didn’t utter ‘Hey Ram’ during assassination
Mumbai In what may lead to a fresh controversy, advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte claimed that Mahatma Gandhi had not uttered the name of Lord Rama when he was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948. Sadavarte was arrested in April for allegedly instigating employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to riot outside Silver Oak, the Mumbai residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and released on bail later.
-
LMC officials brainstorm to publicise shelter’s products after CS’s visit to Kanha Upvan
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to aggressively market products produced from cow dung and cow urine in Kanha Upvan. Currently, Kanha Upvan houses around 10,000 cows. Chief secretary DS Mishra inspected Kanha Upvan on Sunday and directed LMC officials to create brand awareness of these products to create extra income. Mishra directed that cattle feed storage should increase in Kanha Upvan. Currently, only four days of cattle feed is stored.
