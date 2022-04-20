SAD questions AAP MP’s claims over river waters
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to clarify the statement given by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Gupta that Punjab’s river waters would flow to each and every field in Haryana.
Reacting to the matter, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal in a message on the microblogging site Twitter on Monday wrote: “The guarantee of Punjab waters to Haryana through SYL canal given by Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha member (Sushil Gupta) exposes the true face of AAP and its chief Arvind Kejriwal.”
Sukhbir in his message added that with a clear declaration SAD will never allow anyone to barter away the state’s interests. “I urge (Punjab chief minister) Bhagwant Mann to clear his position,” added the SAD president.
Terming the development as shocking, senior SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said, “The Delhi MP, who is from Haryana, could have only given such a guarantee if he had been authorised to do so by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal. The issue is whether the Punjab CM was taken in the loop or not. Mann should make his stand clear on the matter as Punjabis will never allow AAP to barter away its core interests for electoral gains in Haryana”.
Cheema said, “It seems this party can betray anyone, even crores of Punjabis who gave it an overwhelming mandate by electing 92 MLAs,” adding that AAP was rubbing salt into the wounds of Punjabis.
According to Cheema, SAD would never allow this conspiracy to succeed.
“We have always maintained that Punjab does not have an extra drop of water to spare. Our party has led agitations to protect its river waters,” he added.
Stating that the Delhi MP had also reiterated the position of his party on the issue of the SYL, Cheema said, “Kejriwal has earlier gone on record to state that water should be released to Haryana by Punjab”.
