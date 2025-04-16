Menu Explore
SAD ‘ridicule’ AAP’s Aman Arora for staging dharna seeking action against LoP Bajwa

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 16, 2025 09:46 AM IST

Asserting that an Emergency-like rule had been imposed in Punjab, SAD said opposition leaders who were speaking against the government were being targeted with the latest example being that of Partap Singh Bajwa.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Tuesday ridiculed Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Aman Arora for staging a dharna in front of a police station to demand action against leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Aman Arora staging a dharna in front of a police station to demand action against leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa. (HT)
Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Aman Arora staging a dharna in front of a police station to demand action against leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa. (HT)

Cheema said if AAP functionaries resort to such tactics then the common man could not hope for any justice.

“Instead of staging such dramas after registering cases themselves, the AAP government should focus on improving the law and order situation in the state. However, if a minister stages a dharna against the state’s own police then it means there is no governance. In such a situation the entire ministry should resign,” Cheema said in a statement.

Asserting that an Emergency-like rule had been imposed in Punjab, Cheema said opposition leaders who were speaking against the government were being targeted with the latest example being that of Partap Singh Bajwa. “If the chief minister was really confident that no more blasts would occur in Punjab he should boldly state that he would resign if any such incident occurred. But instead of doing this you have registered a case against Bajwa”, he added.

