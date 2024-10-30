SAD slams AAP, BJP over farmers’ paddy woes

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday said both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were equally responsible for the harassment being suffered by farmers in Punjab due to lack of timely procurement of their paddy crop which was forcing them to sell below the minimum support price. Paddy crop lying in grain market in Dion village at Bathinda on Tuesday. (Hindustan Times)

Asserting that both these parties were responsible for the miserable condition of farmers in the state, senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema said, “had both the parties shouldered their responsibility on time, the present agricultural crisis could have been averted.” He went on to say, “both these parties are hand in glove with each other and are taking revenge from the farmers for the Kisan Andolan launched against the three agricultural laws.”

Cheema said it was pitiable that instead of solving the crisis, both AAP and the BJP are resorting to cheap politics by holding press conferences against each other and indulging in blame games. Asserting that these press conferences were mere “tamashas,” Cheema said, “such attempts to play to the galleries will not relieve the agony of farmers who are suffering in the grain markets and being forced to sell their produce below the market rate”.

Calling upon both parties to sit together and solve the problem being faced by farmers, Cheema said besides ensuring procurement of paddy, appropriate rate for basmati and lifting of last year’s paddy stocks from the state, immediate arrangements should be made to ensure adequate supply of DAP fertiliser to farmers for their upcoming rabi crop.