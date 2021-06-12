Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SAD to finalise poll manifesto by October
Sukhbir says the document will include only those demands of government employees that can be fulfilled, unlike the Congress, which made tall and false promises
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 12:46 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said the party will prepare its election manifesto for the 2022 state assembly elections by October.

Sukhbir, who announced this at a meeting with the party’s Mulazam Front, said the manifesto will include only those demands of government employees, which can be fulfilled, unlike the Congress, which made tall and false promises with them. “The party believes in keeping its word,” he told the employee wing delegation.

The SAD chief said the party is already in the process of preparing the manifesto. He also said that district-level organisational structure of the Mulazam Front will be announced in July.

Akali MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder, and leaders Sikander Singh Maluka, Daljit Singh Cheema, Charanjit Singh Brar and Mulazam Front leaders Baaz Singh Khaira, Manjit Singh Chahal, Harmesh Dhiman and Gurjant Singh Walia were among those present.

