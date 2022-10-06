Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SAD to hold protest march demanding review petition against HSGCA’s SC validation

SAD to hold protest march demanding review petition against HSGCA’s SC validation

Published on Oct 06, 2022 10:09 PM IST

The march is being taken out to push Centre to file a review petition or pass a new law to do away with the validation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Committee Act 2014 by the SC recently

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the party’s legislators, former legislators, and constituency incharges last week. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday would take part in a Khalsa march organised by Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) from Takht Keshgarh Sahib and Takht Damdama Sahib to Akal Takht Sahib. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal will lead the march from Talwandi Sabo and party leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra and Daljit Singh Cheema will lead march from Keshgarh Sahib. The march is being organised to push the Centre to file a review petition or pass a new law to do away with the validation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Committee Act, 2014 by the Supreme Court, recently. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the party’s legislators, former legislators, and constituency incharges last week.

