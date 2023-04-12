SAD names sitting Banga MLA Sukhi as candidate for Jalandhar bypoll

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has named sitting Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi (62) as the SAD-BSP coalition candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll on Tuesday.

Sitting Banga MLA Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi with SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (HT Photo)

Two-time MLA Dr Sukhwinder is a surgeon by profession and runs a hospital in Nawashahr.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who has been camping in Jalandhar since Monday, held multiple meetings with senior leaders of BSP to build consensus before making the final announcement regarding Dr Sukhwinder’s candidature.

Dr Sukhwinder unsuccessfully contested the 2009 parliamentary elections from Hoshiarpur as a BSP candidate. He shifted to Akali Dal in 2012 and become MLA for the first time in 2017.

Earlier, the SAD had initiated talks with former cabinet minister Sarwan Singh Phillaur to rejoin SAD but the idea of giving a ticket to Phillaur invited strong opposition from within the party and BSP.

“Even the name of former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu was under consideration but the final consensus was built on Dr Sukhwinder’s name,” said a senior leader.

Sukhbir said the decision to field Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi from the Jalandhar seat had been taken unanimously and had the overwhelming support of the entire SAD-BSP cadre.

“He is the ideal choice to represent Jalandhar in the Lok Sabha as he had done exceptionally well in Vidhan Sabha in raising issues of the people,” Sukhbir said.

He added that the SAD-BSP alliance would contest the election on the plank of peace and communal harmony besides justice for farmers, Dalits, youth and government employees.

“The law and order situation is at its lowest ebb. Extortions have forced the industry to shift out of the state. All promises made to weaker sections, women and the youth have been dishonoured,” he said.

Meanwhile, BSP state president Jasvir Singh Garhi said Dr Sukhi was part of the BSP and has always worked for the amelioration of the weaker sections.

SAD-BSP candidate Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi assured to raise the issues of Jalandhar and Punjab in parliament on the occasion.