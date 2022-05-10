SAD demands cancellation of knowledge sharing agreement between Punjab & Delhi
A delegation of the Mohali unit of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday submitted a memorandum addressed to the Punjab governor with the deputy commissioner demanding that the knowledge sharing agreement between Punjab and Delhi be cancelled. They alleged that Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal has taken control of the Punjab government from the back door through this agreement.
The delegation, led by former MLA NK Sharma and district president Charanjit Singh Kalewal, said that at present, all of Punjab is going through a severe power crisis and all sections of the society including farmers, industry, shopkeepers and domestic consumers are suffering due to major power cuts. They said that Congress did not make any efforts to generate a single unit of power in its tenure to meet the challenges of increasing consumption of the state.
The memorandum stated that the power crisis has been exacerbated due to poor management and performance of the present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the state has reached a point where there is an outcry from all the sections of the society, but the government is still reluctant to resolve the crisis. It has been demanded that in view of the paddy sowing season, the Punjab government resolve the crisis immediately.
It further said that due to the sudden rise in mercury in March, the wheat yield in the state has come down drastically, which has resulted in huge economic loss to the farmers. “Surprisingly, it has not yet been declared a natural calamity by the Punjab government and nor has it been referred to the Union government seeking compensation for the farmers,” it stated. They demanded immediate compensation of ₹ 500 per quintal to all the farmers who suffered losses.
At the same time, SAD expressed concern over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Punjab. “Murder, looting and robbery are an everyday occurrence, but the state government seems helpless. The daily influx of drugs and weapons through drones is a threat to the law-and-order situation in the state. But, instead of fulfilling its responsibility, the state government is engaging in retaliatory actions against its political opponents using unconstitutional and illegal means,” the memorandum stated.
The demand letter said that due to rising prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas, it has become difficult for the common man to earn a living.
Traffic towards Noida hit for 4 hours on Monday amid bulldozers in Shaheen Bagh
For almost four hours on Monday starting 11 am, traffic was affected on Road Number 13A, which connects Delhi with Noida, as hundreds of residents of Shaheen Bagh in south Delhi spilled onto the road to stop the bulldozers of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation that was trying to conduct an anti-encroachment drive there. A commuter headed towards Noida, Mahak Jain, said she was stuck near Sarita Vihar for half an hour.
Launch crackdown against drug sellers, Mann to cops
Chandigarh: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday directed the Punjab Police to launch a crackdown against those involved in selling drugs and asked it to take action against politicians interfering with the anti-drug campaign. Emphasising the need to break the supply chain of drugs, Mann asked police officers to arrest those who are actually selling drugs not the drug addicts as these persons have already become victims of the mafia.
Reshuffle in Chandigarh Police
Manoj Kumar Meena, SP (Headquarters, Crime and Intelligence) is now SP (Security, Headquarters and Crime). Ketan Bansal, SP (Operations, Traffic, City) is now SP (Operations, EOW and Cyber). A snatching case has been registered. Man held with illegal knife A resident of Sector 52 was arrested with a kamanidar knife. He was caught by police team near the Sector 52/53 turn. A case under Arms Act has been registered at Sector 36 police station.
51-year-old woman found dead in plush Nerul society
A 51-year-old woman from a plush society in Nerul was found dead on Monday afternoon at the podium of her society. The watchman of the society in Nerul Sector 14 heard a 'thud' sound and went to check on the podium to find the woman in an injured condition. She was declared dead on admission to a hospital. The woman was a resident of the 17th floor of the society.
AAP, Congress giving communal colour to anti-encroachment drives in Delhi: BJP
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Monday alleged that AAP and Congress are protecting Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingya living in Shaheen Bagh and other areas of the city even as residents of the southeast Delhi locality questioned the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's intention behind a planned anti-encroachment demolition drive on Monday. On April 20, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia asked the BJP why it allowed illegal migrants settle across India.
