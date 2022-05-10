SAD demands cancellation of knowledge sharing agreement between Punjab & Delhi

A delegation of the Mohali unit of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday submitted a memorandum addressed to the Punjab governor with the deputy commissioner demanding that the knowledge sharing agreement between Punjab and Delhi be cancelled. They alleged that Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal has taken control of the Punjab government from the back door through this agreement.

The delegation, led by former MLA NK Sharma and district president Charanjit Singh Kalewal, said that at present, all of Punjab is going through a severe power crisis and all sections of the society including farmers, industry, shopkeepers and domestic consumers are suffering due to major power cuts. They said that Congress did not make any efforts to generate a single unit of power in its tenure to meet the challenges of increasing consumption of the state.

The memorandum stated that the power crisis has been exacerbated due to poor management and performance of the present Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the state has reached a point where there is an outcry from all the sections of the society, but the government is still reluctant to resolve the crisis. It has been demanded that in view of the paddy sowing season, the Punjab government resolve the crisis immediately.

It further said that due to the sudden rise in mercury in March, the wheat yield in the state has come down drastically, which has resulted in huge economic loss to the farmers. “Surprisingly, it has not yet been declared a natural calamity by the Punjab government and nor has it been referred to the Union government seeking compensation for the farmers,” it stated. They demanded immediate compensation of ₹ 500 per quintal to all the farmers who suffered losses.

At the same time, SAD expressed concern over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Punjab. “Murder, looting and robbery are an everyday occurrence, but the state government seems helpless. The daily influx of drugs and weapons through drones is a threat to the law-and-order situation in the state. But, instead of fulfilling its responsibility, the state government is engaging in retaliatory actions against its political opponents using unconstitutional and illegal means,” the memorandum stated.

The demand letter said that due to rising prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas, it has become difficult for the common man to earn a living.