Sadhvi’s body found with throat slit in Gurugram

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
Feb 01, 2024 06:28 AM IST

A 50-year-old woman monk was found murdered with her throat slit in Pataudi, Haryana. The monk was living with another monk in a hut near a cremation ground. Police have registered a case of murder.

A 50-year-old ‘sadhvi’ was found murdered with her throat slit in Pataudi area here on Wednesday, police said.

An FIR was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence) of the Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station. (iStock)
An FIR was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence) of the Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station. (iStock)

According to the police, the deceased woman monk is identified as Roshni Devi from Khatkara village. She was living with another monk Nafe, alias Khamai Nath, of Gagana village of Sonepat district in a hut near a cremation ground in village Mirzapur.

Nafe told the police that he had gone to get milk and when he came back to their hut, he found Roshi injured.

The police said the woman monk was found lying in a pool of blood and rushed to hospital where doctors declared her dead. A case of murder has been registered at Pataudi police station, they added.

The duo used to clean the crematorium and survive on donations, the police said.

“Following the complaint of Nafe, an FIR was registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (hiding evidence) of the Indian Penal Code at Pataudi police station on Wednesday evening,”an official said.

“The body of the woman monk was kept in the mortuary for postmortem while we are investigating the matter with all angles,” sub-inspector Mahesh Kumar, additional SHO of Pataudi police station, said.

