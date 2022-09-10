SAD leader Majithia appeals to Centre for Rajoana’s release
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday appealed to the central government to release Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict on death row in connection with the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh; he has been incarcerated for more than 27 years which amounts to a double life sentence, said Majithia
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday appealed to the central government to release Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict on death row in connection with the assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.
“The entire Sikh community feels Rajoana should be released as he has been incarcerated for more than 27 years which amounts to a double life sentence,” said Majithia, who was in Ludhiana to meet Rajoana’s sister Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana.
“I had the privilege of interacting with Rajoana in Patiala jail. He is a fit case for release and those opposing it are deliberately creating a Hindu-Sikh divide for their petty political gains,” said Majithia.
He said that similarly, all other Sikh detainees who had been incarcerated for more than 26 years should also be released, while condemning Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for not signing the release orders of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar for more than seven months now.
Majithia also accused Kejriwal of deliberately not opposing the SYL canal issue with the intention of diverting the water meant for Punjab to Delhi and Haryana.
MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS
Four Covid cases reported from Ludhiana
Four fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana on Friday. Currently, there are 46 active cases, of which 44 patients are under home isolation. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,13,441 Covid infections, of which 1,10,379 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,016 patients have succumbed to it.
Birth, death certificates: Official under scanner for tardy clearance of files
Congress councillor Baljinder Singh Bunty on Friday submitted a complaint with MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal against additional local registrar Balvir Kaur for allegedly harassing applicants for birth and death certificate. In the complaint, Bunty also alleged that Kaur’s husband responds to calls made on her official number and councillors and general public are facing harassment due to the alleged delay in clearing the files related to birth-death certificates by Kaur.
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh
Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.
