Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

{SAD’s disqualification from HSGMC polls} HC seeks response from Hry govt, gurdwara panel

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 20, 2024 06:32 AM IST

As per the plea, SAD was disqualified to contest HSGMC polls on the ground that it is a registered political party with the Election Commission of India (ECI) under Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1951.

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Haryana government and the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) on a plea from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) against the party’s disqualification to contest the gurdwara committee elections in the state.

The high court bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Meenakshi I Mehta has sought response by December 23. (HT File)
The high court bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Meenakshi I Mehta has sought response by December 23. (HT File)

The high court bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Meenakshi I Mehta has sought response by December 23.

As per the plea, SAD was disqualified to contest HSGMC polls on the ground that it is a registered political party with the Election Commission of India (ECI) under Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1951. The elections for HSGMC are scheduled for January 19, 2025.

The petition also seeks direction to quash the order issued on September 18, 2023, whereby political parties registered with the ECI under Section 29A of the 1951 Act, have been restrained from forming a group/organisation, thus declaring them ineligible to contest HSGMC polls. Plea says the order issued is ultra vires, being violative of Articles 14, 19, and 29-30 of the Constitution, as it discriminates and creates an artificial classification between political parties registered under the RP Act and other Sikh groups/organisations.

It submitted that the commissioner, Gurdwara Commission Haryana, with this decision, acted not only beyond its competence but also its domain, as it rewrote/amended the qualification criteria as envisaged under Section 10 of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras Management Act, 2014. Thus, the powers and functions, which in terms of Section 52 of the 2014 Act, vest with the state legislature, were usurped by the commissioner, Gurdwara elections, to legislate the qualification criteria, who otherwise, in terms of Rule 18 of the 2023 rules, was only competent to publish a list of symbols.

The party has also questioned whether a political party, which is registered under the provisions of the RP Act, 1951, could be disqualified from contesting elections to a religious body solely on account of its recognition as a political party.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On