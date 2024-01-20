SAD’s ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ to start from Attari on Feb 1

The Shiromani Akali Dal’s planned Punjab Bachao Yatra will start from the Indo-Pak border in Attari on February 1 and will cover 43 assembly constituencies in a month. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal will lead the yatra along with senior party leaders after paying obeisance at Akal Takht

Disclosing this party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the yatra would 'expose' the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as showcase the contribution of the SAD governments in the development of the state.

“The past Congress governments and the present AAP government betrayed Punjabis by going back on all the promises made to them and have failed to undertake any development, employment generation or bettering the condition of the farmers, traders or weaker sections of society. We will go to each and every constituency and ask people to make a comparison between SAD governments and the rest,” said Cheema. During the yatra, Sukhbir would meet and interact with the people in each constituency.

From Attari and Raja Sansi on February 1, the yatra would reach Ajnala and Majitha on February 2. It would cover five constituencies of Amritsar City on February 5; Jandiala Guru and Baba Bakala on February 6; Khadoor Sahib and Tarn Taran on February 7; Patti and Khem Karan on February 8; Zira and Ferozepur City on February 9 and Ferozpur rural and Faridkot on February 12.

The yatra would cover the rest of the assembly constituencies from February 13 to February 28.