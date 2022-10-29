Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Safe passage to overloaded vehicles: Now, Ambala DTO arrested by vigilance bureau

Published on Oct 29, 2022 02:04 AM IST

As per the vigilance bureau, DTO Yadav and another accused Jasmer were called to join investigation and they were arrested after they failed to give satisfactory replies during questioning

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal/ambala

: Nearly two weeks after the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau arrested a Yamunanagar DTO for allegedly accepting bribe through private agents for allowing safe passage to overloaded vehicles, it has now apprehended Ambala district transport officer-cum-secretary and a motor vehicle officer of Karnal for their alleged links with the racket.

The accused Ramit Yadav is also holding the additional charge of Panchkula and Yamunanagar districts. The other accused is Jasmer, motor vehicle officer of Karnal.

As per the vigilance bureau, DTO Yadav and Jasmer were called to join investigation and they were arrested after they failed to give satisfactory replies during questioning.

Inspector Sachin, Karnal vigilance bureau, said that a special investigation team has been constituted to investigate the case and the possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out.

The arrests came after district transport officer (DTO)-cum-secretary, regional transport authority (RTA), Yamunanagar, Subhash Chander and five agents were held on October 16 for accepting bribes through private agents from overloaded vehicles for letting them pass through Yamunanagar district.

Sachin said that team had already recovered a bribe money of 30 lakh from DTO Yamunanagar Subhash at the time of arrest and a total 71 lakh have been recovered from him and other private agents. He said that the accused will be produced in the court on Saturday and the bureau will seek their remand for further interrogation.

Saturday, October 29, 2022
