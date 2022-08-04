Safety audit at schools to be completed in a week: Chandigarh admn
The internal building and safety audit which is currently underway at all schools in Chandigarh will be completed within a week, the UT administration stated in an official communication released on Wednesday.
The matter was discussed during a meeting chaired by UT education secretary Purva Garg at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, where director of school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar; Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) chairperson Harjinder Kaur and officials from allied departments were also present.
The UT administration’s official communique said, “After the audit is complete, the engineering department will then review it and undertake repairs in a stipulated time period.”
In the wake of the July 8 tree collapse at Carmel Convent School, CCPCR had last month asked schools in the city to also form their own internal audit committees and conduct their individual safety audits.
Education secretary Purva Garg has also directed the officials from all the schools to submit their repair requests at the earliest on the online portal of the engineering department.
The education department officials said that the internal safety audit will later be followed by a third-party audit.
It was also decided during the meeting that the town planning department will submit the report on land availability in Chandigarh to set up new schools in the seven areas delineated by the school education department.
-
Punjab: 6 food procurement agency staffers booked for embezzling ₹3-crore wheat
Among the missing items were 620 bags of 50kg packing weighing 310 quintals worth Rs 7.15 lakh from Chawla covered godowns, 6,176 bags of 50kg packing weighing 3,088 quintals worth Rs 71.15 lakh from Luvkesh Sachdeva and Joginder Singh's chamber number 2, 10,364 bags of 50kg each and 16,389 bags from state pool wheat stock worth Rs 2.31 crore.
-
After tepid response to property auctions, CHB cuts reserve prices by 15%
After multiple flopped auctions, the Chandigarh Housing Board has decided to cut the reserve price of some of its commercial and residential properties for the next auction. A total of 98 commercial and 17 residential properties will be put up for auction, likely on August 16, with reserve prices slashed by 15%. The commercial properties include typical booths, service booths, big booths, big booths with expansion joint, bay shops and a restaurant site.
-
Engineer’s book delves into travails of JEE candidates
Software engineer and author Ishita Agarwal has come out with Agarwal, who spent her teenage years in Chandigarh's second novel, Teen Machine, in which she delves into the pressures faced by Indian students preparing for one of the most competitive entrance exams in the world – IIT-JEE. In the novel, the protagonist, Avani, is thrust into the cut-throat world of IIT-JEE coaching in Class 11. Agarwal, who spent her teenage years in Chandigarh, published her debut novel Lieable in 2013.
-
Ex-serviceman looking for job loses ₹4.25 lakh
An ex-serviceman looking for a job was duped of ₹4.25 lakh by a security firm. Harjinder Singh, 50, who hails from Shahid Bhagar Singh Nagar, visited the office of the employer, Prius Security and Allied Services, in Sector 17, Chandigarh, where he met a woman, who identified herself as the daughter of a Brigadier, Shreya Rana. After the company failed to provide him a job or refund his money, Harjinder filed a police complaint in November 2019. He filed a fresh complaint.
-
Mohali: Green belt to come up on land acquired for scrapped Dashmesh Link Canal project
The 73-acre land acquired for since-scrapped Dashmesh Link Canal in Mohali will now be developed as a green belt and jogging park at a cost of ₹4 crore. The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority had acquired the land, spread across Chilla Khurd village and Raipur Kalan in Sectors 80 to 106, in 2013. But the Supreme Court had put a stay on the canal project in July 2017.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics