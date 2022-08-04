Safety audit at schools to be completed in a week: Chandigarh admn

The internal building and safety audit which is currently underway at all schools in Chandigarh will be completed within a week, the UT administration stated in an official communication released on Wednesday.

The matter was discussed during a meeting chaired by UT education secretary Purva Garg at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 16, where director of school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar; Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) chairperson Harjinder Kaur and officials from allied departments were also present.

The UT administration’s official communique said, “After the audit is complete, the engineering department will then review it and undertake repairs in a stipulated time period.”

In the wake of the July 8 tree collapse at Carmel Convent School, CCPCR had last month asked schools in the city to also form their own internal audit committees and conduct their individual safety audits.

Education secretary Purva Garg has also directed the officials from all the schools to submit their repair requests at the earliest on the online portal of the engineering department.

The education department officials said that the internal safety audit will later be followed by a third-party audit.

It was also decided during the meeting that the town planning department will submit the report on land availability in Chandigarh to set up new schools in the seven areas delineated by the school education department.