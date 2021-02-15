IND USA
Women voters posing for a photograph after casting their vote for the municipal corporation elections in Mohali on Sunday. (Keshav SIngh/HT)
chandigarh news

Safety, proper civic amenities key issues for Mohali women voters

With 50% seats reserved, unlike 33% in the previous polls, the 50-member MC House will have at least 25 women councillors this time
By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:16 AM IST

Women who cast their vote during the Mohali municipal corporation elections on Sunday said that women’s safety, proper civic amenities and a solution to the stray cattle and dog menace are their priorities.

With more women candidates in fray this time, they are hopeful that the issue of safety will be addressed by ensuring functional streetlights, increased patrolling and safe public transportation.

With 50% seats reserved for them, unlike 33% in the previous election, the 50-member MC House will have at least 25 women councillors this time. Of 1.4 lakh registered voters, 68,715 are women.

Palak, a resident of Phase 4, who works as an IT professional, said, “With women working round-the-clock, it is necessary to make the city safe for them. There are also many senior citizens who might fall prey to crimes. So, the MC must ensure that all street lights are working and there are no dark stretches.”

“More female councillors will be elected to the MC house this time and we are hopeful that they work actively to address key issues being faced by residents,” said Drishti Singh, a homemaker living in Sector 63.

Shubhangi, a resident of Sector 68, who works with a consultancy firm, said, “ Keeping in mind the increasing number of vehicles in the city, it is a must to develop multi-level parking.”

Sukhwant Kaur, who lives with her family at a rented accommodation in Mataur, said, “The stray dog and cattle menace needs to be resolved on priority. The MC House also needs to address the long-pending demand for a local bus service to make transportation cost effective and safe.”

Some residents also felt that councillors need to address the issue of hooliganism in Mohali markets. “With more working women in the city now, the civic body must ensure that hooliganism prevalent in city markets at night is stopped. Councillors must ensure increased patrolling in the prominent markets of the town,” said Asha Sharma, a law graduate living in Phase 5.

“Traffic violators needs to be dealt with strictly to ensure safety. Youngsters zipping around without helmets, playing loud music and jumping red lights is a common sight in the city. CCTV cameras should be used to issue challans, similar to Chandigarh,” added Ridhima Kumar, a resident of Phase 1.

