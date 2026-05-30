Saffron surge in Nayagaon as party wins 16 seats in SAD’s stronghold

In the Nayagaon municipal council election results declared on Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landmark victory, winning 16 out of 21 seats, marking its highest tally in previous years. Across 21 wards in Nayagaon, 87 candidates competed, and out of 44,984 eligible voters, 26,203 decided the fate of the leaders. (HT Photo for representation)

Contrary to previous years’ trends, where the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) maintained a stronghold in the Nayagaon civic body elections, the party could not secure a single seat despite fielding contenders in 17 wards. Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were reduced to one seat each in Ward No. 15 and Ward No. 4, while three seats were secured by Independent candidates.

In the previous Nayagaon civic polls, the SAD won 10 seats, the INC six, and the BJP three, while two went to Independent candidates. The BJP had suffered a heavy loss in the 2021 urban local body polls due to the farmers’ protest.

However, this year’s BJP victory is being attributed to the broader influence of the saffron party, which has recently won assembly elections in other states. This win is credited to voters from other states who have settled in Nayagaon and hold Nayagaon voter IDs.

Currently, Nayagaon falls under the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency—represented by AAP MP Malwinder Singh Kang—and the Kharar assembly constituency, represented by AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Maan.

The president of the BJP Nayagaon Mandal and winning candidate from Ward No. 14, Bhupinder Singh, said, “People chose us because they have seen the good work of BJP-led governments in other states. When Panchkula and Chandigarh can develop, then why not Nayagaon. We will work to provide clean drinking water, solve drainage problems, and address electricity and encroachment issues on a priority basis.”

Across 21 wards in Nayagaon, 87 candidates competed, and out of 44,984 eligible voters, 26,203 decided the fate of the leaders. The BJP contested in all 21 wards, while the SAD and AAP each contested in 17 wards, and Congress ran in 18 wards.

Instead of choosing fresh faces, many voters chose former councillors as their representatives, all of whom were from the BJP. These included Taranjit Kaur, who won by a margin of 426 votes in Ward No. 11 for the third time; Sham Lal Gurjar, who won by a lead of 157 votes in Ward No. 10 for the fourth time; and Mamta Kaushish and her husband, Surinder Kaushish, who won in Ward No. 10 by a 142-vote margin and Ward No. 6 by 10 votes, respectively, each winning for the second time.

Nayagaon is an urban local body that comes under the Mohali district and is governed by a municipal council. Earlier a gram panchayat, it became a Notified Area Committee (NAC) in 2006 and was upgraded to a municipal council in 2017.

The villages of Karoran, Kansal, Nadda, and Nayagaon come under this local body. Due to its close proximity to Chandigarh, this urban local body has witnessed rapid population growth. Despite being only a few metres away from the Punjab CM’s residence, Nayagaon grapples with broken roads, overflowing drains, poor sanitation, garbage accumulation, and power outages.