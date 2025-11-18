Sahnewal flood victims still await financial aid, BJP writes to CM Mann

A fresh concern has been raised over the slow pace of compensation distribution to flood-hit families in Sahnewal, with BJP Punjab spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal alleging serious negligence on the part of the state government. He has written to chief minister Bhagwant Mann, stating that several affected families are still waiting for the promised financial relief. Sources in the district administration confirmed that while compensation for crop loss has been disbursed, the assessment report for house damage is still incomplete and has not yet been sent to the state government. (HT File Photo for representation)

According to Baliawal, villages including Sasarali, Boothgarh Banjara and Sasarali Colony suffered extensive damage during the floods triggered by the overflowing Sutlej. Apart from crop loss, several farmers also lost portions of their agricultural land, which was washed away during the deluge.

He reminded the chief minister that on September 12, the government had assured that all flood-affected families would receive compensation before Diwali. “More than a month has passed since Diwali, yet the majority of the victims in Sahnewal have not received any help,” Baliawal said. He claimed that 77 farmer families in Sahnewal have not received even a single rupee as compensation.

He also criticised the AAP government for turning the relief exercise into a “photo-op activity” instead of addressing the real suffering of the people. “The government made loud announcements, but on the ground the farmers have received nothing. Their tragedy has been met with false promises and no real relief,” he stated.

Additional deputy commissioner (general) Rakesh Kumar said, “Crop damage compensation has been released, but the house damage report is still being compiled. It has not been submitted to the state government yet.”

Residents say the delay is causing frustration among affected families who are already struggling to rebuild their lives.

Baliawal has attached a full list of the 77 pending beneficiaries with his letter and urged the chief minister to intervene urgently. “The suffering of these farmers is real and deep. They deserve justice, not delays,” he said.