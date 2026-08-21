Saini: ₹416 crore released for house repairs of 85k families

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday said the state government has provided ₹416 crore in assistance for house repairs under the Dr BR Ambedkar Housing Renovation Scheme to 85,815 families so far. The chief minister said the teachings of Guru Ravidas have been guiding humanity for centuries and the state government is working with the same spirit of harmony and upliftment of the poor (HT FILE)

Addressing the gathering after the installation of Guru Ravidas’ idol in Jadaula village of Kaithal district, Saini said eligible families are given ₹80,000 for house repairs under the scheme.

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the dream of owning a home has been fulfilled for 1,56,000 families, and under the Chief Minister’s Housing Scheme, plots have been provided to 32,000 poor families in cities and villages. Similarly, under the ‘Chief Minister’s Marriage Shagun Yojana,’ assistance of up to ₹71,000 is provided for the marriage of daughters, under which ₹1,523 crore has been distributed to 3.85 lakh daughters,” Saini said.

The chief minister said the teachings of Guru Ravidas have been guiding humanity for centuries and the state government is working with the same spirit of harmony and upliftment of the poor. Union law and justice minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and former Rajya Sabha MP and programme coordinator Ishwar Singh were also present at the event.

Saini also announced a ₹31 lakh grant for Sant Guru Ravidas Jankalyan Samiti. He said a grand centre dedicated to spreading the teachings of Guru Ravidas is being constructed on five acres of land in Umri, Kurukshetra, at a cost of ₹124 crore. Saini later made an unscheduled stop and boarded a school bus in a village here. Much to the delight of the students, Saini interacted with them for some time and shook hands.

Kalayat subdivision to get court soon: Meghwal

Karnal: Union minister of state for law and justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday visited the Kaithal judicial complex and said a court will soon be set up in the Kalayat subdivision.

While addressing the lawyers in the district bar association auditorium, he said, “The process of building new chambers would be expedited, and additional budget would be allocated to Kaithal in consultation with the Haryana government. This process would be completed within 10-15 days. Solar power would be provided in the library and judicial buildings.”

Justice Kuldeep Tiwari of the Punjab and Haryana high court, Justice Chandrashekhar Vashisht, registrar of the Punjab and Haryana high court, district and sessions judge Kanchan Mahi and bar association president Sandeep Sharma were also present.