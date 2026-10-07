Neymar, Ronaldinho bid emotional farewell to Lionel Messi: 'It's not just Argentina, the world thanks you'
Neymar thanked Lionel Messi for making him love football even more while recalling the time they spent playing together.
Lionel Messi's retirement from the Argentina team left a big void in international football. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner dominated the world stage for two decades, scoring 126 goals and winning a World Cup, two Copa America titles, one Finalissima, and an Olympic gold.
In his final appearance for Argentina, the 39-year-old scored his 126th international goal before 85,000 supporters as Argentina secured a 3-0 victory over Benin. He also provided two assists, contributing to every goal in the match.Messi announced his retirement from international football weeks after the 2026 World Cup final, stating that his father's demise made the decision firm. The Argentinian Football Association organised a farewell match for a player widely regarded as the greatest of all time.
Neymar Jr had a message for Lionel Messi on the night of his Argentina farewell. The two became close friends during their time at Barcelona, and Neymar thanked the Argentine superstar for making him love football even more while recalling the time they spent playing together.
Deep Dive
"Who loves football has enjoyed you throughout these years… Today is your last game in the shirt of your national team, of your country, and I hope you savor every second, that all the tributes today make you happy. It's not just Argentina that thanks you, the world thanks you for everything you did for football. Thank you for making me love football even more, it was an honor to have played against you and even more so to make history by your side. THANKS Leo Messi," Neymar wrote on social media.
Ronaldinho's message for Messi
Ronaldinho also shared a message for Messi on social media ahead of his Argentina farewell. The two have known each other since Messi’s early Barcelona days, and the Brazilian looked back at their journey together, including the moment they helped Argentina fulfil the dream of becoming world champions.
"What a pleasure and what joy to have been part of your story from the very first day, brother! You made us smile and enjoy football so much!!! Your name is etched in the history of your country, of the whole world... Only we know the joy we felt when we fulfilled our childhood dream, representing our entire nation and becoming world champions!!!! You gave everything for your national team and for your country... I understand you perfectly and I know that everything related to family makes us rethink things... Enjoy life, brother. I wish you the very best, today and always," Ronaldinho wrote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More