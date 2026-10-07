Sensex, Nifty today: Markets open lower ahead of RBI policy; Sensex falls 446 points, Nifty slips 161

Stock markets opened lower on Wednesday tracking weak global cues and a negative signal from GIFT Nifty. Nifty went through one of its longest losing streak last month.

The BSE Sensex opened at 72,621.59, falling 446.22 points, or 0.61%, from its previous close of 73,067.81.

The NSE Nifty 50 opened at 22,615, down 161.10 points, or 0.71%, from its previous close of 22,776.10.

The weak opening came a day after benchmark indices extended their gains for a second consecutive session. The Sensex had jumped 685.34 points, or 0.95%, on Tuesday, while the Nifty gained 220.35 points, or 0.98%.

Why are Sensex, Nifty falling today? GIFT Nifty was trading around 22,760.50 before the market opened, down nearly 35 points from the Nifty futures' previous close, signalling a cautious start for Indian equities.

Asian markets opened mixed to lower on Wednesday. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.11% at the opening, while Japan's Nikkei was largely unchanged and Taiwan's TAIEX gained 0.23%.

Meanwhile, US markets ended higher on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a fresh record and the Nasdaq extending its record-setting streak.

Investors will also remain focused on the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due later on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, falling crude oil prices provided support to Indian equities, with Brent crude settling at $98.59 a barrel.