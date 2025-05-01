Saini felicitates 64 candidates from Haryana who cleared UPSC

Haryana chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday felicitated 64 candidates from the state who have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Haryana chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini poses for a selfie with some of those who qualified in UPSC exam from Haryana in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Sourced)

At a ceremony held at his official residence, Saini expressed hope that these youngsters would contribute their talents to realizing Prime Minister’s vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Saini told them that they were are the foundation and torchbearers of a developed India. “The nation has high expectations from you. I am confident that through your service in every corner of the country, you will not only strengthen the spirit of unity in diversity but also bring glory to Haryana. He urged the candidates never to forget their values and roots, and wherever they serve, establish a legacy of success through their competence and integrity,” Saini said.