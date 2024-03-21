Saini govt not serious about farmers: Dushyant

Former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday targeted the Haryana government on farmers issue, saying that though procurement season has begun, the present dispensation is not serious about the cultivators. Former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday targeted the Haryana government on farmers issue, saying that though procurement season has begun, the present dispensation is not serious about the cultivators. (HT File)

Dushyant was speaking to reporters here after former MLA Rao Bahadur Singh joined the JJP after leaving Congress.

The former deputy CM said neither the state government was able to provide compensation to the farmers for crop loss due to recent heavy rains and hailstorm before the poll code of conduct came into force with announcement of elections nor was it taking any decision regarding the procurement of the crops.

“Now farmers will have to wait for 90 days for compensation for crop damage,” he said, adding that the new state government has also not been able to make arrangements for the purchase of the crops despite their arrival in the mandis.

He said there was no clarity whether mustard will be purchased on MSP or through Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana. He demanded that the state government should make immediate arrangements for crop procurement in the interest of farmers.

“Nayab Singh Saini should sit in Chandigarh and take a decision. More than his (election) tours in the state, procurement is important. If that does not happen smoothly, farmers will get affected,” he said, adding that when the JJP was part of the coalition government, farmers did not have to worry about anything during the past four-and-a-half years.

He said that crops were purchased on time and about ₹1 lakh crore was paid directly into the accounts of farmers.