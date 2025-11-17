Saini inaugurates, lays stone of projects worth 83.7 cr in Mahendergarh

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 19 development projects worth approximately ₹83.70 crore for Mahendergarh district. Speaking at a state-level ‘Maharaja Shoor Saini Jayanti’ function at Narnaul, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced to give ₹ 51 lakh for the Saini Sabha and his cabinet colleagues Ranbir Gangwa, Arti Singh Rao, Mahipal Dhanda and Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh also announced to give ₹ 11 lakh each to Saini Sabha, Narnaul. (Sourced)

Speaking at a state-level ‘Maharaja Shoor Saini Jayanti’ function at Narnaul, the chief minister announced to give ₹51 lakh for the Saini Sabha and his cabinet colleagues Ranbir Gangwa, Arti Singh Rao, Mahipal Dhanda and Bhiwani-Mahendergarh MP Dharambir Singh also announced to give ₹11 lakh each to Saini Sabha, Narnaul.

The chief minister announced that the general hospital to be constructed at Maharshi Chyawan Medical College in Koriawas village will be named after “Shaheed Rao Tula Ram.”

“Maharaja Shoor Saini was a mighty, learned, righteous, spiritual and people-centric ruler. His kingdom reflected true socialism. The Saini community has an ancient and glorious history. Social reformers like Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and India’s first woman teacher Savitribai Phule are jewels of the Saini community. They made revolutionary contributions, especially in the field of women’s education. They dedicated their entire lives for the upliftment of the weaker sections,” he added.

On demands placed by Narnaul MLA and former minister Om Parkash Yadav, the chief minister announced ₹10 crore for the remodelling of the Narnaul distributary, ₹8 crore for constructing water storage tanks to support sprinkler irrigation systems in Nangal Katha, Chindalia, Dohar Kalan, and Amarpur Jorasi villages.

Saini also announced the construction of irrigation canal bridges in the villages - Kutubpur, Mandlana, Patikara, Lahroda, Gehli, Nang Tihari, Guwani, Seva, Kanwi, and Seehma. The chief minister also approved construction of canal colony residences, a new sewerage system, ₹5 crore for the development of HUDA Sector in Narnaul, construction of a new ITI building, a 12-room teaching block in the government college, and repair of the women’s ITI building.

The chief minister also promised construction of a boundary wall for government women’s college in Narnaul, and development of a stadium on 6 acres of land of Government PG College. The other announcement includes construction of a sub-health centre at Dhani Bathotha, construction of a building for the Sub-Divisional Office of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and the establishment of a new CP-2 subdivision.

Saini announced to repair 36 roads covering 95 km and regularisation of 13 unauthorised colonies in Narnaul, construction of a four-lane road connecting Maharshi Chyawan Medical College. He said that all seven demands placed by the Saini Sabha will undergo feasibility checks and will be approved accordingly.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said both the central and state governments are committed to the welfare of every section of society.