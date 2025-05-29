Saini lauds raise in paddy MSP by 69 per quintal for 2025-26

An official spokesperson said that the MSP of paddy (common) has been increased from ₹2,300 per quintal to ₹2,369 per quintal while the MSP of A-grade paddy has been increased from ₹2,320 per quintal to ₹2,389 per quintal.
Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the minimum support prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif crops for 2025-26 marketing season
The MSP of moong dal has increased from ₹8,682 per quintal to ₹8,768 per quintal, that of Bajra from ₹2,625 per quintal to ₹2,775 per quintal, that of Ragi from ₹4,290 per quintal to ₹4,886 per quintal.
The MSP for maize has been increased from ₹2,225 per quintal to ₹2,400 per quintal, Arhar from ₹7,550 per quintal to ₹8,000 per quintal, Urad from ₹7,400 per quintal to ₹7,800 per quintal, groundnut from ₹6,783 per quintal to ₹7,263 per quintal, sunflower from ₹7,280 per quintal to ₹7,721 per quintal, soyabean from ₹4,892 per quintal to ₹5,328 per quintal, cotton (medium staple) from ₹7,121 per quintal to ₹7,710 per quintal and cotton (long staple) from ₹7,521 per quintal to ₹8,110 per quintal.