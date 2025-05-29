Saini lauds raise in paddy MSP by 69 per quintal for 2025-26

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the minimum support prices (MSP) for all mandated Kharif crops for 2025-26 marketing season The MSP of moong dal has increased from ₹ 8,682 per quintal to ₹ 8,768 per quintal (HT File)

An official spokesperson said that the MSP of paddy (common) has been increased from ₹2,300 per quintal to ₹2,369 per quintal while the MSP of A-grade paddy has been increased from ₹2,320 per quintal to ₹2,389 per quintal.

The MSP of moong dal has increased from ₹8,682 per quintal to ₹8,768 per quintal, that of Bajra from ₹2,625 per quintal to ₹2,775 per quintal, that of Ragi from ₹4,290 per quintal to ₹4,886 per quintal.

The MSP for maize has been increased from ₹2,225 per quintal to ₹2,400 per quintal, Arhar from ₹7,550 per quintal to ₹8,000 per quintal, Urad from ₹7,400 per quintal to ₹7,800 per quintal, groundnut from ₹6,783 per quintal to ₹7,263 per quintal, sunflower from ₹7,280 per quintal to ₹7,721 per quintal, soyabean from ₹4,892 per quintal to ₹5,328 per quintal, cotton (medium staple) from ₹7,121 per quintal to ₹7,710 per quintal and cotton (long staple) from ₹7,521 per quintal to ₹8,110 per quintal.