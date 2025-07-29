Saini launches girl-child incentives, startup aid for women

At the state-level Teej festival celebration in Ambala City on Monday, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini launched several initiatives focused on women empowerment and environmental sustainability. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and transport minister Anil Vij during a Teej event in Ambala on Monday. (Sourced)

Saini introduced the Lado Sakhi Yojana, under which Anganwadi, ASHA, and ANM workers—called ‘Lado Sakhis’—will receive an incentive of ₹1,000 on the birth of every girl child they support. These workers will also assist in the care of pregnant women, thereby strengthening the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign in the state. He also launched the Badhte Kadam Digital Bal Programme to help Anganwadi workers enhance early childhood education and care.

To promote women’s economic participation, Saini announced that one ration depot in every block will be allocated to self-help groups (SHGs) led by women, creating employment and enhancing their involvement in local governance. He further stated that 50% of beneficiaries under the Haryana Startups Policy will be women. To cultivate interest in entrepreneurship among young girls, 10,000 do-it-yourself kits will be distributed to school students. A new scheme will also support women-led startups involved in traditional textiles, eco-friendly crafts, Ayurveda-based wellness, and local food products by providing financial assistance between ₹50,000 and ₹1 lakh.

In collaboration with NITI Aayog, the state will launch the Mahila Udyamita Manch, offering women entrepreneurs mentorship from over 700 advisors, training, and access to funding, markets, and incubation. Saini also inaugurated 131 women cultural centres across the state for organising bhajans, dances, and other cultural events. He distributed ₹14.26 crore as revolving funds and investments to SHGs and honoured top-performing students and teachers at the Utkrishta Shiksha Puraskar Samaroh at Police DAV School in Ambala.

Saini also announced several infrastructure projects for Ambala, including ₹145 crore for expanding water supply, ₹40 crore for a water treatment plant in Sector 24, ₹60 crore for repairs along the SYL canal, a synthetic track at the Sector 10 stadium, a new block at Naggal PHC, and the proposed relocation of the city’s motor market. He inaugurated and laid the foundation for nine projects worth ₹73 crore.

Later, at the Van Mahotsav in Yamunanagar, Saini said 18 crore saplings have been planted in Haryana since 2014. Drone-based geo-tagging will be used to monitor tree growth for five years. He highlighted the Pranavayu Devta scheme, which offers ₹3,000 annually for maintaining trees over 75 years old. He also promoted the Green Aravalli Action Plan, jointly developed with the Centre, to enhance forest cover and water conservation in the Aravalli and Shivalik hills.