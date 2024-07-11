Sajjan Kumar hospitalised, court defers hearing in 1984 riot case

The Rouse Avenue court here on Wednesday deferred the hearing of final arguments in an anti-Sikh riot case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar due to his hospitalisation. This case pertains to the killing of a man and his son in the Saraswati Vihar area in 1984. Congress leader Sajjan Kumar (PTI)

Special judge (CBI) Kaveri Baweja adjourned the hearing till July 18. His counsel Anil Kumar Sharma informed the court that the accused had been hospitalised since Tuesday. The court had recorded his statement on November 1, 2023.

This case pertains to the rioting and murder of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in the Raj Nagar area. Initially, the case was registered at the Panjabi Bagh police station. Later, this case was investigated by a special investigation team, constituted on the recommendation of Justice GP Mathur’s committee, and filed a chargesheet. The committee had recommended reopening of 114 cases. This case was one of them.

On December 16, 2021, the court had framed charges against him under Sections 147, 148 and 149 of the IPC as well as the Sections 302, 308, 323, 395, 397, 427, 436 and 440 of the IPC. It has been alleged by the SIT that the accused was leading a mob that, upon his instigation and abetment, burnt alive the two persons and damaged, destroyed and looted their household articles and other property, burnt their house and also inflicted severe injuries on other family members and relatives residing in the house.

It is claimed that during the course of the investigation, material witnesses of the case were traced out and examined and their statements were recorded under Section 161 of the CrPC.