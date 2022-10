Saka Panja Sahib centenary: Three SGPC members among 40 denied Pakistan visa

Forty out of 157 members of the Sikh jatha being sent by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to Pakistan for centenary event of Saka Panja Sahib have been denied visa.

Among them are three SGPC members (Satwinder Singh Tohra, Khuswant Singh Pannu and Ajmer Singh Khera), Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) granthi Giani Gurminder Singh, heads of two Darbar Sahib Hazoori Ragi jathas (group of traditional gurbani musicians), SGPC additional secretary (dharam parchar) Balwinder Singh Kahlwan, additional secretary Bijay Singh, pilgrimage department incharge Rajinder Singh Rubi, dhadis (ballad singers), kavishers (Sikh preachers who recite historic poems) and two Sikh preachers.

This information was shared by Rubi on Tuesday. He said the main event is being held at Gurdwara Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal in Pakistan on October 30 to mark the centenary and to attend all the functions being organised there, the jatha is slated to leave for Pakistan on October 28. It is scheduled to return on November 2.

He said the sangat of Pakistan was eagerly waiting for the Hazuri Ragis and other preachers, but denial of visa has disappointed them.