Sale of rotten meat in J&K: MLAs seek tough action

Expressing concern over sale of rotten and unsafe meat in J&K, several legislators on Friday demanded strict enforcement and foolproof measures to curb the illegal trade. Responding to the issue, health minister Sakina Itoo admitted that there was shortage of staff in the department and said there is “no denial” about the manpower deficiency. (Representative)

The matter came up during question hour in the legislative assembly when the government responded to the questions and concerns of NC MLAs Mubarak Gul, Mir Saifullah, Pirzada Farooq Ahmad Shah and Hasnain Masoodi.

The MLAs expressed serious concern over rising health issues. They alleged that sale of adulterated and rotten food could be responsible for spike in cancer cases and frequent outbreaks of diseases in J&K. “The authorities must take action against those involved in the illegal trade of rotten meat and attach their properties to send a strong message,” said NC MLA Mubarak Gul. Farooq Ahmad Shah suggested a dedicated enforcement wing at Lakhanpur and slaughter houses in every municipal committee. Several other legislators stressed upon strengthening manpower, improving enforcement and ensuring strict checking mechanisms.

Responding to the issue, health minister Sakina Itoo admitted that there was shortage of staff in the department and said there is “no denial” about the manpower deficiency. “Recruitment process has already been initiated to fill the vacant posts. The issue concerns public health and cannot be taken lightly,” she said.

However, she informed that under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, food safety officers doesn’t have powers to arrest anyone. “Arrests can only be made by police under the provisions of the criminal procedure code,” she said.

Speaker Rather asked the minister that why the government does not bring a bill to amend the act if stronger provisions were required.