Samadhan camp to give direct access to justice: Khanna SSP

Khanna police on Sunday launched a people-centric initiative titled “Police Samadhan Camp” with the aim of resolving long-pending public complaints in a transparent and time-bound manner. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia said the aim is to provide citizens with easy and direct access to justice without the need to visit multiple police offices. Under the new mechanism, complainants no longer have to make repeated rounds of police stations. (HT Photo)

Explaining the objective of the campaign, SSP Ahluwalia said the Samadhan Camp is designed to bring all concerned officers under one roof to ensure swift hearings and on-the-spot decisions. “The primary aim is to make justice accessible, transparent and timely for the public,” she said, adding that the initiative marks a significant shift in the working style of Khanna police.

Under the new mechanism, complainants no longer have to make repeated rounds of police stations. Senior district officers, station house officers from various police stations and supporting staff remain present at the camp, enabling immediate review and disposal of grievances.

As part of the initiative, the first Police Samadhan Camp was organised at a private school in Khanna, where a large number of residents turned up with their complaints. SSP Ahluwalia personally heard the grievances and, in several cases, issued clear instructions to the concerned officers on the spot. The direct interaction boosted public confidence, with many expressing satisfaction that their concerns were being addressed at the highest level.

The SSP said that a nodal officer has been appointed for every complaint to ensure close monitoring. “All complaints will be dealt with in a fixed time frame. Delays will not be tolerated,” she asserted, stressing that policing goes beyond maintaining law and order and includes delivering efficient and humane public service.

An emotional moment unfolded during the camp when an elderly couple approached the SSP, stating that no action had been taken on their complaint for the past six months. Taking immediate note, the SSP issued strict directions to the concerned officer for prompt resolution and assured the couple of concrete action the same day.