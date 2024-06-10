‘Samadhan prakoshth’ established to resolve public grievances: Haryana chief secy

Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad on Sunday said that the state government has established a “samadhan prakoshth” in the office of chief secretary to resolve the public grievances. This “prakoshth” will organise “samadhan shivir” in each district and sub-divisional headquarter every working day from 9 am to 11am to resolve public grievances, especially concerning the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and property IDs. Haryana chief secretary TVSN Prasad. (HT File Photo)

Addressing reporters, he said that it has been observed that generally the public grievances involve two stages, issues in policy and bottle-necks in the implementation process.

The issues relating to the policy part will be resolved at the state headquarter level in coordination with administrative secretaries while the implementation bottle-necks will be resolved through the district administration.

The chief secretary said that as part of the programme, deputy commissioner, superintendent of police, deputy commissioner of police, additional deputy commissioner, district municipal commissioner, sub divisional officers and deputy superintendent of police and other officers in the district will sit together daily in DC’s and SDO (Civil) office and resolve grievances of public.

He said endeavour of the administration will be to resolve each and every public grievance presented in the ‘samadhan shivir’ as far as possible. “People can put any grievances in the shivirs, including Property ID, PPP, registration of land, no dues certificates from local bodies, map approval from municipal committees, social welfare pensions, ration card and public distribution system, crime related complaints and power/irrigation/public health related complaints,” said Prasad.

The chief secretary said all the DCs will submit a daily report pertaining in the district including the request pertaining to all sub-divisions to the divisional commissioner concerned with a copy to the ‘samadhan prakoshth’ in the office of chief secretary on “samadhan shivir” with respect to number of complaints received, disposed off, number of pending complaints and reasons for such pendency.