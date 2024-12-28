Menu Explore
Samples of 27 drugs manufactured in Himachal found substandard

ByShailee Dogra, Shimla
Dec 29, 2024 05:16 AM IST

These figure among the list of 111 drug samples declared not of standard quality and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has issued a drug alert regarding this

As many as 27 drug samples, manufactured at pharmaceutical units of Himachal Pradesh at Baddi, Nalagarh, Paonta Sahib, Kala Amb, Solan and Kangra, have been declared sub substandard by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

The list released on December 27, is part of the continuous regulatory surveillance where drugs samples are picked from sales/distribution points and analysed (HT representational)
The list released on December 27, is part of the continuous regulatory surveillance where drugs samples are picked from sales/distribution points and analysed (HT representational)

These figure among the list of 111 drug samples declared not of standard quality and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has issued a drug alert regarding this.

The list released on December 27, is part of the continuous regulatory surveillance where drugs samples are picked from sales/distribution points and analysed.

CDSCO releases list of the medicines that do not meet the standards and in month of November a total of 111 drug samples failed. Out of these 27 drugs were manufactured in Himachal. Most of the these drugs are used in the treatment of heart diseases, high blood pressure, pain, antibiotics and other diseases, including allergies.

State drugs controller Manish Kapoor said they were closely regulating the manufacturing through regular inspections where compliance was ensured in firms lacking regulatory parameters.

He said about 142 companies have been ordered to stop manufacturing following certain flaws that were noticed during inspection. Kapoor said that action will be taken as per rules against the companies whose drug samples have failed. Notices have been issued to these drug companies.

