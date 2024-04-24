 Samrala: Posing as friends of son, 3 try to rob woman at her house; bid foiled - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Samrala: Posing as friends of son, 3 try to rob woman at her house; bid foiled

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 24, 2024 07:46 AM IST

The accused gained entry into the house after posing as friends of her son and put a knife to her stomach. The woman, Sanjeet Kaur, of Kamal Colony of Samrala, stated that she is a government teacher.

A government teacher foiled a robbery bid by raising the alarm and fleeing out of her house in Kamal Colony of Samrala on Sunday. Before the neighbours gathered there three accused, including a woman, escaped from her house.

Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras installed in the area to identify the accused (HT File)
Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras installed in the area to identify the accused (HT File)

The accused gained entry into the house after posing as friends of her son and put a knife to her stomach. The woman, Sanjeet Kaur, of Kamal Colony of Samrala, stated that she is a government teacher.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

On Sunday when she was alone at home, a woman and two men came to her house. The accused introduced themselves as friends of her son Jastejvir Singh. The woman added that after seating them in the drawing room, she went to the kitchen to get them water. Meanwhile, one of the accused followed her to the kitchen, took out a knife and threatened her. The woman, however, raised the alarm and fled out of the house after pushing the accused. Following this, all three robbers fled the spot without taking anything from the house.

Assistant sub-inspector Jarnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 451 (house trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the India Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused.

Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Samrala: Posing as friends of son, 3 try to rob woman at her house; bid foiled
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On