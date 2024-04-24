Samrala: Posing as friends of son, 3 try to rob woman at her house; bid foiled

A government teacher foiled a robbery bid by raising the alarm and fleeing out of her house in Kamal Colony of Samrala on Sunday. Before the neighbours gathered there three accused, including a woman, escaped from her house. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras installed in the area to identify the accused (HT File)

The accused gained entry into the house after posing as friends of her son and put a knife to her stomach. The woman, Sanjeet Kaur, of Kamal Colony of Samrala, stated that she is a government teacher.

On Sunday when she was alone at home, a woman and two men came to her house. The accused introduced themselves as friends of her son Jastejvir Singh. The woman added that after seating them in the drawing room, she went to the kitchen to get them water. Meanwhile, one of the accused followed her to the kitchen, took out a knife and threatened her. The woman, however, raised the alarm and fled out of the house after pushing the accused. Following this, all three robbers fled the spot without taking anything from the house.

Assistant sub-inspector Jarnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 451 (house trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the India Penal Code has been registered against unidentified accused.

Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.