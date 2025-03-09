Samrala: Youths ‘taking drugs’ attack farm labourers, 1 critical

A group of youths, allegedly taking drugs near an agricultural field in Diwala village of Samrala in Ludhiana district, attacked a migrant farm labourer over being asked to leave, leaving him critically injured on Friday night, police officials said. His co-workers were also thrashed by the accused. Gunshots were allegedly fired, forcing the workers’ employer to fetch his own licensed firearm to scare away the “hooligans”. One of the accused in police custody in Ludhiana (HT)

The police have registered an FIR and arrested five persons.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place around 11 pm when a group of youths parked their vehicles near the fields of Sukhjit Singh and began consuming drugs. When labourers living in a nearby room asked them to leave, the group reacted aggressively, they said. Farmer Sukhjit Singh, who arrived upon hearing the commotion, was also threatened by the youths.

Upon being informed, the police arrested two of them, but one managed to escape. A little later, the escaped youth returned with his aides and launched a brutal attack on the labourers, the complainant said.

During the attack, a migrant labourer was critically injured after being struck in his head with bricks, while two others were beaten with sticks. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital.

Fearing for the safety of his workers, Sukhjit fetched his licensed firearm and fired back, forcing the attackers to flee.

Samrala deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Tarlochan Singh and SHO Gurmeet Singh reached the spot for a probe. A case has been registered against five persons. Multiple police teams were deployed to conduct raids. By the evening, prime accused Gurvinder Singh Guri of Balio village was arrested.

The DSP confirmed that the case was filed based on the statement of Sukhjit Singh. He said that though witnesses claimed that the attackers fired a gunshot, no solid evidence has been found. The arrested suspect is being interrogated. Further arrests are expected, the police said.