    Sanawar school’s 178th Founder’s Day tomorrow

    The Lawrence School, Sanawar, will celebrate its 178th Founder's Day with a three-day event starting October 3, featuring parades, reunions, and athletic meets.

    Updated on: Oct 1, 2025 8:02 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    The Lawrence School, Sanawar, will celebrate its 178th Founder’s Day with a three-day event beginning tomorrow (October 3). Amitabh Kant (IAS), former G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog, will be the chief guest at the Trooping of School Flag parade, the flagship ceremony of the celebrations.

    Alumni reunions, including Diamond, Golden and Silver Jubilee gatherings, will be held in the school chapel, with notable alumni such as Omar Abdullah, Dushyant Chautala, Rahul Roy and Maneka Gandhi expected to attend. The celebrations will further include the annual athletic meet, featuring current and former students, followed by a light and sound show. On the final day, a Thanksgiving assembly will honour the school’s founder, while students will also present two short stories on the evening of October 4.

