Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sandhu, Gupta take oath as state info commissioners

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh :
Feb 12, 2025 05:58 AM IST

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to Harpreet Sandhu and Pooja Gupta as state information commissioners on Tuesday.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to Harpreet Sandhu and Pooja Gupta as state information commissioners on Tuesday.

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to Harpreet Sandhu and Pooja Gupta as state information commissioners on Tuesday.
Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to Harpreet Sandhu and Pooja Gupta as state information commissioners on Tuesday.

Sandhu is an advocate by profession and worked as an additional advocate general for the state government and was a former chairman of Punjab Infotech. Gupta is a social worker. With today’s appointment, the total strength of information commissioners has increased to six including the chief commissioner.

The appointment of Sandhu and Gupta was notified by the state government on January 27.

Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha, chief information commissioner Inderpal Singh Dhanna, and commissioners Dr Bhupinder Singh, Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, and Virinderjit Singh Billing were present at the oath-taking ceremony along with other senior officials. Agriculture economist Sardara Singh Johal and Punjab Agricultural University vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal were also present.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On