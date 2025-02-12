Sandhu, Gupta take oath as state info commissioners

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to Harpreet Sandhu and Pooja Gupta as state information commissioners on Tuesday. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to Harpreet Sandhu and Pooja Gupta as state information commissioners on Tuesday.

Sandhu is an advocate by profession and worked as an additional advocate general for the state government and was a former chairman of Punjab Infotech. Gupta is a social worker. With today’s appointment, the total strength of information commissioners has increased to six including the chief commissioner.

The appointment of Sandhu and Gupta was notified by the state government on January 27.

Punjab chief secretary KAP Sinha, chief information commissioner Inderpal Singh Dhanna, and commissioners Dr Bhupinder Singh, Sandeep Singh Dhaliwal, and Virinderjit Singh Billing were present at the oath-taking ceremony along with other senior officials. Agriculture economist Sardara Singh Johal and Punjab Agricultural University vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal were also present.