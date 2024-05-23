 Sandhu’s vision document promises special package for Amritsar - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 24, 2024
Sandhu’s vision document promises special package for Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 24, 2024 05:18 AM IST

BJP candidate from Amritsar and former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu also talks about cleanliness, anti-drug campaign and solution to Bhagtanwala garbage dump and Vallah ammunition dump issues.

BJP candidate from Amritsar and former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday released his vision document for the welfare of the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency. In his vision document, titled “Taranjit Singh Sandhu Samundri’s vision: Reviving heritage, redefining tomorrow”, he talked about a special economic package to be brought to the city besides developing a clean, green and safe Amritsar.

Sandhu’s vision document promises special package for Amritsar

He promised to wage a war against drugs and ensure law and order in the segment. While addressing a press conference, Sandhu also shared his vision for industry, agriculture, dairy farming, infra development, education, youth, healthcare, women, heritage and culture.

He said a high-powered committee would be set up to investigate alternative solutions for the Bhagtanwala garbage dump and Vallah ammunition dump.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Sandhu’s vision document promises special package for Amritsar
