Sangrur | Cop, son killed in bid to save calf from electrocution

Attack on priest: 2 Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force operatives among 4 charge sheeted by NIA

The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against four people, including two Canada-based operatives of the proscribed Khalistan Tiger Force, in connection with an attack on a Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar last year, an official said on Tuesday. The priest was seriously injured in the attack. The official said that following a thorough investigation, all the four accused were charge-sheeted under relevant sections of laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.