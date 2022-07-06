Sangrur | Cop, son killed in bid to save calf from electrocution
A 52-year-old cop and his son were electrocuted to death at their house at Chivam Colony of Sangrur while they were trying to save a calf tied to an electric chaff cutter. The deceased have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Hemraj Sharma and his son as Jaspreet Sharma, 22. Hemraj was posted at Dhuri police station. Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated on the statement of the cop’s wife Sunita Rani, 50.
-
PDP demands FIR against BJP leaders for ‘sheltering’ LeT terrorist
The Peoples' Democratic Party on Tuesday demanded that an FIR be registered against “pseudo-nationalist leaders” of the saffron party for sheltering arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Talib Hussain Shah. The Hussain, who was involved in many terror attacks, including bomb blasts in Rajouri and Udhampur, was reported to be heading the IT cell of BJP's minority morcha, though leaders of the saffron party have refuted this claim.
-
Attack on priest: 2 Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force operatives among 4 charge sheeted by NIA
The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against four people, including two Canada-based operatives of the proscribed Khalistan Tiger Force, in connection with an attack on a Hindu priest in Punjab's Jalandhar last year, an official said on Tuesday. The priest was seriously injured in the attack. The official said that following a thorough investigation, all the four accused were charge-sheeted under relevant sections of laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
-
Heavy rain lashes J&K, Srinagar-Leh highway blocked
Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Kashmir valley and Jammu on Tuesday, which disrupted vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Leh highway. “Cloudy weather is expected at Pahalgam, Sonamarg, Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Baltal, Panchtarni, Bararri, Amarnath holy cave and adjacent areas, with chances of intermittent rainfall throughout the day,” an independent weather forecaster said. Work to clear the blocked Srinagar-Leh highway is underway. Meanwhile, flash floods hit three villages of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
Punjab: Mann govt appoints Vijay Kumar Janjua as new chief secy
The Punjab government on Tuesday appointed 1989-batch IAS officer Vijay Kumar Janjua as the new chief secretary. Janjua replaces Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, a 1990-batch IAS officer, who has been posted as director general, Anirudh Tewari, relieving Jaspreet Talwar. In replacing Tewari, Janjua has superseded four IAS officers, including Arun Goel (1985), Vini Mahajan (1987), Ravneet Kaur (1988) and Anjali Bhawra (1988). Goel, Mahajan and the incumbent VK Bhawra are on central deputation.
-
Heavy rainfall to drench HP till July 9, yellow alert sounded
With heavy rainfall expected to drench the state till July 9, the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert, urging people to remain cautious. “Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightening are expected to take place at isolated places over the next four days in the plains and middle hills of the state,” said Shimla meteorological centre director Surender Paul. Parts of the state experienced moderate to light rainfall over the last 24 hours.
