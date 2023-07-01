Sangrur: Drug peddler flees police custody during raids to nab his aide

A drug peddler fled custody while his associate gave police the slip during a raid at Nawangaon village in Khanauri on Thursday. A drug peddler fled custody while his associate gave police the slip during a raid at Nawangaon village in Khanauri on Thursday. (Getty Images)

The accused have been identified as Jeet Singh alias Gora, a resident of Budhlada, and Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Nawangaon.

As per information, Jeet Singh had been nabbed with 1,770 intoxicant pills on Wednesday and booked under Section 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Lehra police station. Two others had also been caught with 4,350 intoxicant pills in the same case.

During interrogation, Jeet revealed that Gurmeet was their associate. Therefore, police nominated him in the case and went to his residence on Thursday to arrest him. They also took Jeet with them.

According to the FIR, Jeet was handcuffed when they went to raid Gurmeet’s residence. On seeing the police, Gurmeet gathered locals at his house. Taking advantage of the situation,

Jeet escaped custody after pushing the cops following which

Gurmeet also fled the spot.

A fresh case has been registered against them under Section 224/225 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code at Khanauri police station after their escape.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba said, “An FIR has been lodged against them at Khanauri police station and we will arrest them soon.”

