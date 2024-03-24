Sangrur hooch tragedy: Sole breadwinners snatched, families battle grief & angst

A truck driver, a cook at a small-time hotel and a bricklayer, were among the 20 persons who lost their lives to the hooch tragedy in Sangrur. They had spent around ₹150 on a bottle of liquor, which ultimately claimed their lives, even as they made a meagre sum of around ₹200 to ₹400 a day, barely managing to make ends meet. Manpreet Kaur, who lost her husband, Karamjit Singh, 70, with her daughters on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Read | Sangrur hooch tragedy: Death toll mounts to 20, Election Commission seeks report

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As most of them were the sole breadwinners, and hailed from the lowest strata of society, their family members are now left to fend for themselves.

Manpreet Kaur, who lost her husband, Karamjit Singh, 70, who worked as bricklayer, says, “Labourers take to liquor to deal with the everyday exertion. People like us can’t afford branded liquor, but that doesn’t mean our people are served poison. Had the government acted in time to prevent the sale of illicit liquor, my husband would not have lost his life.” Kaur, who has three daughters -- all married, and a son, who isn’t employed, is now worried how to make ends meet.

For 20-year-old Akashdeep Singh, it’s the guilt of not being able to convince his father to give up drinking and the angst against the government “for not doing enough” that’s accompanying his grief.

Read | Punjab minister Aman Arora blames victims for Sangrur hooch tragedy

“I tried really hard to get my father to give up drinking, but he never listened,” said Singh after performing the last rites of his father Darshan Singh at the cremation ground of Ravidaspura Tibbi village, on Saturday. His father worked as a truck driver. “The state government is responsible for my father’s death as it didn’t stop the sale of illicit liquor,” says the 20-year-old, who now has the responsibility of providing for his family, including his grandfather, mother and younger brother.

For 35-year-old Ravi’s family, the future seems bleak. The sole breadwinner of his family, Ravi, who worked as a cook at a hotel, leaves behind an 11-year-old son and three young daughters. “Who will provide for my children now,” asks his wife who was in an inconsolable state.

Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union secretary Dharampal said, “All the deceased were earning between ₹200 to 400 on a daily basis. The deceased belonged to socially and economically backward classes. The government should ensure substantial compensation to the families of all the deceased.”

He further said that many of the deceased – being socially backward – couldn’t come forward to get treatment fearing action by the police or district administration. “Some even cremated their kin without informing the district administration out of fear of action against them,” added Dharampal.