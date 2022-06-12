Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls: Opposition tries to corner AAP over Moose Wala killing

Opposition party leaders campaigning in Sangrur ahead of the Lok Sabha byelection are trying to corner the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Sangrur, which is considered the stronghold of the AAP as chief minister Bhagwant Mann has won the seat twice with a margin of over one lakh votes, is set to go the polls on June 23.

Besides lashing out at the AAP’s policies, the opposition leaders have been taking on the government, stating that the singer was killed, a day after his security was downgraded.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, while campaigning in favour of party candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy on Saturday, started his speech after observing a two-minute silence in the singer’s memory.

Claiming that the singer died due to “AAP’s cheap publicity gimmicks”, Warring said, “If Sidhu Moose Wala had been given enough security, he may not have been killed. You (AAP) reduced his security and uploaded it on your social media accounts for cheap publicity. His family had to pay the price of it and he was murdered the very next day.”

“We hear of two or three murders every day even as the Punjab government remains a mute spectator,” said the PPCC chief while addressing a gathering at Mehal Kalan.

Shiromani Akali Dal senior president Prem Singh Chandumajra said that the government led by Bhagwant Mann is trying to hide its weakness and coming in the way of ensuring a fair probe into the murder.

Campaigning for party candidate Kamaldeep Kaur, Chandumajra said, “The investigation should have been given to central agencies. But the Punjab government is not handing over the investigation to them. If the investigation is conducted by central agencies, the state government will have to answer why the security was withdrawn and publicised on social media. The finger of suspicion is being pointed at the AAP government. Therefore, the investigation needs to be conducted by the National Investigation Agency.”

BJP candidate Kewal Singh Dhillon said, “It’s not been long since the AAP took over the reins of the state, and law-and-order situation has already gone for a toss. The state has never been such a mess. We lost our diamond (Sidhu Moose Wala). He took the pride of turban across the globe. His family kept saying that Sidhu’s life was in danger but the government did not pay any heed.”

