Sangrur: Man held for posing as cop, duping people

Sangrur police have apprehended a person impersonating himself as a cop and duping several persons of lakhs of rupees, officials said on Friday. Senior superintendent of police Sartaj Singh Chahal said the accused identified as Amritpal Singh was nabbed with ₹ 30,000 in cash, a police uniform, and a white T-shirt bearing the police logo in his possession. (HT File)

The SSP said the investigation began following a complaint lodged by Karanveer Verma whose brother Taranveer Verma is facing an assault case being investigated by the crime against women (CAW) cell.

According to the SSP, Karanveer was introduced to Amritpal by a friend. Amritpal, who flaunted pictures of himself in a police uniform on social media, allegedly convinced Karanveer that he could halt the ongoing investigation against his brother.

Trusting Amritpal, Karanveer, in his complaint, said that he paid him ₹2.3 lakh via UPI and an additional ₹2.5 lakh in cash. Amritpal allegedly borrowed another ₹2 lakh under the name of engaging a high court lawyer, thus defrauding him of a total of ₹6.8 lakh,” the complainant further added.

However, when a rape case was registered against Taranveer, Karanveer approached police with a complaint against the fake cop.

Consequently, an FIR was registered against Amritpal on May 13 under sections 318(4) (cheating), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 205 (impersonating a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and 25/54/59 of the Arms Act.

Chahal said that another case was registered against Amritpal on May 15 under sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the BNS for allegedly duping Avtar Singh, a resident of Sangrur, of ₹9 lakh by fraudulently transferring the registration certificate (RC) of a vehicle to another person.