Sangrur medical college: HC asks Punjab to maintain status quo on construction
The Punjab chief minister, Bhagwant Mann had laid foundation stone of medical college on August 5. Named as Sant Attar Singh State Institute of Medical Sciences, it is to come up at Mastuana Sahib on 25 acres of land at an estimated cost of ₹345 crore
CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered status quo on construction of a medical college in Sangrur. The high court bench of justice Ritu Bahri and justice Nidhi Gupta acted on the plea from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
The court while ordering status quo has sought response from different parties by October 19.
Senior advocate, Kanwaljit Singh, said that this is second round of litigation in high court pending since 1986. First round between SGPC and the trust, Sant Attar Singh Gurusagar Trust Mastuana Sahib, has been won by the SGPC. The plea in HC says the land and its management rests with SGPC through Gurdwara Angitha Sahib. Another trust who is not even the appellant before high court has entered into a gift deed in favour of medical college while property belongs to SGPC as upheld by the Sikh Tribunal in 1986, the plea said adding that the gift deed of land in favour of the medical college is without any authority.
When gift deed was signed in July, a plea was filed in high court challenging that. However, even as that was pending, foundation stone was laid by the chief minister, the SGPC had told the court.
Spice of Life | Travelling back in time to good old days at Sanawar
My alma mater, Lawrence School, Sanawar, is celebrating its dodransbicentennial anniversary with various events planned through the year. One such event is a forthcoming book release on Founders Day containing stories written by its alumni and staff. Tales of Sanawar is a collection of anecdotal narrations spanning 175 glorious years of the school's existence. Nostalgia was evident reliving those days when life was simple and unclouded by experiences of loss, failure, judgement or rejection.
Set up sub-centres of cancer institute in Jalandhar, Amritsar: Sukhbir
Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, New Chandigarh, to the nation. The SAD president called for establishment of sub-centers of the Institute in Majha and Doaba belts to provide treatment against cancer to people of the state. He also requested the Prime Minister to expedite construction of the PGI satellite centre at Ferozepur.
Foodgrain transport contract scam: Ashu’s PA bought 6 prime properties in 3 years: VB
Investigations into the grain transport scam involving former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu as accused have revealed that his personal assistant (PA) Meenu Pankaj Malhotra, who is on the run in the case, purchased as many as six properties, both residential and commercial, in a quick span of three years during the previous Congress government's regime when Ashu was the food and supply minister.
Foodgrain transport contract scam: VB to probe charges of favouritism, corruption against Manpreet, aides
The action against former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal is being taken on a complaint filed by former Bathinda Urban MLA Sarup Chand Singla on Tuesday. People familiar with the development said Singla did not submit any evidence to buttress his allegations. Manpreet's brother-in-law Jaijeet Johal, who was in charge of the former FM's political office in Bathinda, rubbished the charges levelled by the BJP leader. Singla and Manpreet have been at loggerheads for the last several years.
Ministers come and go, I consider myself a party worker: Keshav Prasad Maurya
“Ministers come and go. I consider myself a party cadre and this is something that all party workers know,” Maurya, the BJP's most prominent OBC leader in U. P, said on Wednesday. His tweet on Sunday had sparked a buzz on the state party president's post. Maurya's Wednesday remark was made in the backdrop of such speculation during his trip to Amethi, a Congress bastion that fell to the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
