Sangrur minimum temp plunges to 1.1° Celsius

Sangrur in Punjab and Haryana’s Hisar reeled under severe cold on Friday as biting chill continued to prevail at many places in the two states. People braving the cold on their way to work on the Sector-37C road in Gurugram on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

According to the meteorological department’s daily weather report, Sangrur recorded a minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Punjab, severe chill swept Faridkot, which recorded a low of 2.5 degrees, while Bathinda recorded a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar also experienced a cold night at 3.8 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana recorded a low of 6.3 degrees Celsius. Patiala recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place recording a low of 1.7 degrees Celsius.

Piercing cold also swept Narnaul, which recorded a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Karnal recorded a low of 6.2 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 4.6 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 6.8 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 8.8 degrees Celsius while Ambala registered a low of 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Haryana and Punjab, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius.