Sans building, campus, five Sunam schools wait for Punjab government’s attention

: Despite AAP government’s claims of upgrading infrastructure in the education sector, five schools in Sunam, operating without a building and a campus for the last 50 years, are still waiting for the ruling dispensation to take note of the situation and initiate any efforts to provide basic facilities to children and teachers in these institutions.

The schools, which fall under chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s home district Sangrur, are Government Primary School at Balmiki Basti, Government Primary School at Gurudwara Niayi Sahib and Government Primary School at Gurudwara Sachkhand Sahib.

Saheed Udham Singh Smart Primary and Middle schools are running from the same community building known as Kutiya, which is located at disputed land of Sitasar Mandir and Gurudwara Pehli Patshahi.

In the absence of their own building and campus, these schools are being run from congested places in gurudwaras and community halls for the last 50 years.

“Government Primary School of Balmiki Basti is run from a community hall. Due to the lack of access to natural light, it gets dark even during the day when the electricity goes out. The same space is being used to cook and serve food. Around 87 students study here in the congested space. Besides, teachers have to use the washroom of the adjoining house as there is no facility of separate washrooms for girls and teachers,” said an official.

Similarly, a Government Primary School is also being run from a congested room provided by Gurudwara Niayi Sahib. Around 63 students of seven classes, including pre-primary, attend classes under one roof.

Shaheed Udham Singh Smart Primary and Middle schools are also being run from a community hall which is without a boundary wall. Over 200 students study here every day and 60 students attend classes at Government Primary School at Gurudwara Sachkhand Sahib.

Teachers said that they were hopeful that the AAP government may do something for these schools as they were emphasising on focusing on upgradation of basic infrastructure and quality education in government schools.

“We voted for AAP with high expectations that they might improve the situation of these schools. Besides, these schools also fall in the district of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. However, nothing has been done so far. The government and education department have not even initiated any process to provide basic infrastructure,” a teacher, on the basis of anonymity, said.

Kultran Singh, district education officer, secondary and also holds charge of primary, said, “I have not got the time to know the situation of these schools due to busy schedules. Now I will definitely look into these schools.”

Sangrur Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, said that he would look into the matter.

Sunam MLA Aman Arora, said, “the government is working to develop the education and health sector.”

Education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

