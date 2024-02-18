Sapt Sindhu Lit Fest inaugurated in Chandigarh, promises cultural extravaganza

The Sapt Sindhu Lit Fest, a literary festival, was inaugurated at Panjab University.The fest provided an opportunity for youth to connect with their roots, knowledge, nature, and culture amid the rapidly changing context of the Sindhu civilisation in today’s era. Dignitaries during the Sapt Sindhu Lit Fest held in Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)

Organised by Nivedita Trust’s Sapt Sindhu Forum, the Lit Fest aimed to introduce the youth to the Vedas and Guru Granth Sahib, and to apprise the younger generation of the knowledge of the ancient science, medicine, arts, spirituality, architecture, and justice system.

The inaugural session featured Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel from the Supreme Court as the chief guest and Padmashree Rajinder Gupta, chairman emeritus of Trident Group, as the guest of honour.

The event is scheduled to further continue on February 27, 28 and 29 in the presence of vice-president of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, actor Raj Babbar, singer Jaspinder Narula, and Jasbir Jassi.

In the first session, Justice Goel encouraged youth to embrace the heritage, culture, and ideals of characters from Ramayana and Mahabharata to become global leaders.

In the second session, Santosh Taneja, Justice KC Puri, and lieutenant general JS Singh were the main guests, and former UT advisor Dharam Pal, PU professor Renu Thakur, and historian Amarjit Grewal were speakers.